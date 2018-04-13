A brand-new soccer team, the Exodus Copperas Cove Football Club, competed last weekend in the 2018 South Texas Cup at the Alamo Sportsplex in San Antonio.
The tournament was part of the South Texas Youth Soccer Association programs, bringing together teams from the Capital Area Youth Soccer Association, based in Austin, to which the Cove team belongs.
While the Exodus did not win the cup, the interest generated by their activities could lead to the formation of as many as seven new soccer teams in Copperas Cove by June, according to the team’s director of marketing, Robert Seymour, who is the brother of the head coach, Vince Seymour.
The Exodus is seen as “an up and coming travel team” by the Cove Parks and Recreation Department.
The Seymour brothers and other coaching staff are dedicated to making the Exodus a community club.
The Exodus plays next at City Park, Field 8, at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with the public invited to come and cheer the team to victory.
