The Copperas Cove Independent School District experienced a 10 percent increase in its State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test scores on U.S. history with 92 percent of students passing.
Copperas Cove High School history teacher Zachary Ross is in his first year of teaching but is not new to CCHS.
He graduated from the same hallways he now walks and converses with students.
Ross has a vested interest in seeing the students do well having returned to his hometown to teach a subject that he loves and his commitment and dedication are paying off said CCHS Principal Miguel Timarky.
“Students know when a teacher cares. Mr. Ross started in January taking over from a teacher the students liked. He started on day one in January building relationships and letting students know he wants them to be successful,” Timarky said.
“Even though he came into his teaching assignment in the middle of the year, his students like and respect him and he is able to successfully grow his students in his content (history). His rate of success is one of the highest in his content areas.”
Ross’s classroom is inviting, full of visuals about notable figures and happenings in U.S. history.
He uses activities that encourage student engagement and critical thinking.
Students participate in debates and classroom discussions and are involved activities that answer the questions of why they need to know this information to attain a better life, Timarky said.
“Mr. Ross has an enthusiasm for teaching. He goes above and beyond in his willingness to try new instructional techniques and keeps students engaged during the class period. When visiting his room, you can find him in the midst of the students talking to them about U.S. history and asking questions that make students think beyond the simple answer,” Timarky said.
“Mr. Ross is open to students for assistance with tutoring or homework help. He is a graduate of CCHS and came back here for his student teaching assignment and now as a teacher. He still has Bulldawg Pride.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.