Love is in the air of the city built for family living.
The third annual Sweetheart Tea will be Saturday at the Copperas Cove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post. There will be two seating times: from 10 a.m. to noon, and from 1 to 3 p.m.
Admission is $20 for couples and $10 for singles. All proceeds go to the Copperas Cove Library.
Parents are encouraged to attend with a son or daughter, as proper etiquette for a formal tea will be taught.
There will be three separate tea servings along with various treats.
The VFW is at 1506 Veterans Ave.
Additionally, Unwind! Tasting Room and Cafe will be hosting “A Night of Magic” from 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14.
Admission is $35 and includes a three-course meal with champagne.
There will be live music and a performance by “The Master Hypnotist & Magician” from 7 to 9 p.m.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling 254-238-7183 or by emailing unwindtexasstyle@yahoo.com.
Unwind! is at 175 West Business U.S. Highway 190 in Copperas Cove.
Have an event you’d like listed? Email the details and a contact number to news@kdhnews.com.
