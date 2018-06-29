Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Killeen and Gatesville officials attended the 10th annual Independence Day picnic sponsored by Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans on Saturday.
The event feeds homeless and disabled veterans, families and the community from noon to 3 p.m. It occurs the weekend before Fourth of July weekend, which allows members to enjoy the holiday with their families.
“After the picnic, we close for 30 days. We give our members time to enjoy the summer with their families,” said the group’s president Jonathan Haywood.
The Civic Center’s doors opened at 10 a.m., and the formal ceremony started at 11 a.m. Joe Lombardi was the master of ceremonies.
Mayor Frank Seffrood proclaimed June 23, 2018, Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans Day. The proclamation honors the organization’s commitment to veterans, their families and the community. After Lombardi read the proclamation, each mayor and state official at the ceremony received a certificate of appreciation from the organization.
“When politicians come to your event, they believe in what you are doing. … I respect all of them for taking time out of their schedules on a Saturday to support us,” Haywood said.
For the last decade, the organization hosted an annual Independence Day picnic, gospel explosion, health fair, gold tournament, Thanksgiving basket giveaway and Christmas Helper. SG-VHV can carry out those events because of its members.
“We are able to do these events, because we keep our members families in mind,” Haywood said. All members are unpaid volunteers. Everything the organization receives goes back into the community.
Many of the group’s members are seniors so Haywood makes the organization’s operating hours conducive to their schedules.
“Our flexibility allows members to give their all. They can always pick and choose the events they want to take part in,” Haywood said.
“All members that join have to be go-getters, because it’s all about helping others,” said Steve Moore
At the end of the formal ceremony, Haywood gave thanked the group’s sponsors for their donations, funding, services and time.
Nonprofit organizations need sponsors to provide free programs for the community.
“The civic center is the largest venue I have to thank our sponsors for their support,” Haywood said.
The group’s community engagement and advertisement fees attract its sponsors.
“Anytime Sam’s Club can be a part of the community as well as Veterans Helping Veterans we are more than happy to,” said Ashton Mitchell.
Sam’s Club donated a kayak and gave SG-VHV a Sam’s grant. The Harker Heights Walmart donates a big-ticket item for every picnic
“I like how involved the community is. The different cultures and the atmosphere almost make it feel like a family barbecue,” said Lekisha Davis, a Harker Heights Walmart employee.
Group members barbecued chicken, ribs, brisket, sausage, and burgers outside the Civic Center.
The event also featured live entertainment, a bounce house, and Rolling Video games of Killeen.
