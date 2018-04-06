It is officially spring time and with spring comes Easter!
Every year, the Olan Forrest Smith Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 hosts an Easter egg hunt the day before Easter.
On Saturday, the VFW had several children, along with their parents, gather to search for Easter eggs filled with treats.
The children were separated into five groups before they began their hunt.
The first group included infants to 1 year olds. Other groups were children 2 to 3 years old, 4 to 6 years old, 7 to 9 years old and 10 to 12 years old. Plastic eggs were placed in chairs, under tables, and even in some of the volunteers’ pockets before the hunt began.
Jennifer Logan brought her two children to enjoy the weather and get some treats. “My kids are excited to fill their baskets with eggs and candy,” said Logan. “It’s nice out today and we really wanted to enjoy it.”
Tamara Crawford also wanted her children to have fun and enjoy the Easter festivities. “This is our second year coming to the VFW egg hunt, and my kids seem to love it,” Crawford said. “We will be back next year to get more candy.”
Refreshments including cookies with jelly beans on top, cupcakes topped by different color twizzlers, cupcakes with sprinkles, bags of candy, and kid-friendly beverages were served.
After the hunt, the kids cracked the plastic eggs open, searching for a gold chip. Whoever had a gold chip won a prize. Four gold chip winners received stuffed animals.
Everyone participated in a raffle, with those winners also receiving a stuffed animal.
Juanita Workman, a member of the VFW, expressed her gratitude to the community members who came to the event. “I was really grateful for the turnout because there were two other Easter egg hunts at the same time,” she said. “We always enjoy having these types of things at the Auxiliary.”
