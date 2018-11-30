According to the United States Code, those present should stand at attention with right hand over heart and face the American flag when the national anthem is played. As controversy surrounds this topic across the country, Copperas Cove Junior High School students took to paper and pen to share their views.
CCJHS sixth- and seventh-grade students participate annually in a national youth writing essay contest, Patriot’s Pen, sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577. The theme changes each year, but this year’s theme, “Why I Honor the American Flag,” struck a chord with several of the students.
To engage the students in the writing activity, CCJHS Plus teachers Marshall Chauvin, David Fratto, Julie Armstrong and Lisa Velazquez invited veterans from the local VFW to come and speak to the students about the American flag and their experiences as veterans.
The veterans’ presentations made a deep impression on CCJHS student Asia Osborn.
“Those who serve and served will never be forgotten and they will always be taken to heart when I am asked the question, ‘Why do you honor the American flag?’” Osborn said. “I am an American. I am a patriot. I am proud.”
The veterans, who had nearly 70 years of combined military service, spoke to the students about how they perceive the American flag and why they personally honor it. Students listened intently and asked a stream of questions as each veteran spoke about his service to the country.
VFW Post 8577 Commander Herb Wright has more than 30 years of active-duty military service in the U. S. Army. He was stationed in several states, Korea and Germany with multiple deployments to Iraq, Egypt, Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.
The students each wrote their essays and then classmates read through each other’s work and then voted on the ones they felt should move on to the district level of competition.
Student Emileigh McLaughlin did not waiver on her stance on honoring the American flag in her essay.
“I honor the American flag because it stands for those who have fallen, who have or are fighting, and who have given their time for our country,” McLaughlin said. “Those who are in the armed services have given so much for that flag because they have a sense of duty and pride.”
CCJHS Plus teacher Lisa Velazquez said most importantly, the students learned about military life and selfless sacrifice.
“The students have enjoyed learning about what the flag represents and citizenship this year,” Velazquez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.