Ground has been broken for a second 10,000- square-foot facility for Victory Baptist Church at 502 W. Business U.S. Highway 190.
Pastor Erick Knight said the congregation has grown so much, a second building of the same size was planned to house the main congregation. The main building will remain where it stands, but will become centered around youth programming.
The new building will house the main sanctuary for worship sessions.
“We’ve outgrown this building we’re in now,” Knight said. “We’ve reached what we can hold. This will allow us to do more with our facility.”
Aimed completion for the second building is within eight months, but could take longer, according to Knight.
The church had its annual summer picnic July 14 at Ogletree Gap instead of on its own property due to the construction. The picnic, which has been a yearly occurrence for five years, has rotated locations in the past, but was located at Ogletree Gap for the first time this year.
Because the new venue was seen as a success, Knight said the church would explore returning to the spot.
“We want to build community and allow people to get to know each other,” Knight said. “We’ll try and be back here again next year.”
