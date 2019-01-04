Ho, ho, hold on! Mrs. Claus was spotted at Williams Ledger Elementary School. Students had to take a second look, to be sure of who they were seeing. At this time of year, we would expect to see Santa Claus around town, but not Mrs. Claus.
The mystery was solved when all the students found out Mrs. Claus came to the school to bring her famous North Pole baked cookies. The cookies were for the yearly event, Cookies with Mrs. Claus, which is a positive behavior incentive.
Students earn school currency they save for six week rewards. This reward was earned by “paying” $50 of school currency to decorate and eat a cookie with Mrs. Claus. The school currency program not only encourages positive behavior choices but also increases students’ math skills.
Physical education and music aide Darlene Zoggas was the head elf in charge of the holiday event. “Five years ago, I offered a ‘decorate your own cookie’ incentive for good behavior for the third- through fifth-grade students. I made the cookies, and supplied the frosting and sprinkles.”
Paraprofessional Debbie Payne signed on to help with the holiday baking. After seeing how excited the students were, Payne decided to open the event to all the grade level students the following year.
Of course, that meant even more elves were needed to help with the baking. Staff stepped in to help by donating frosting and sprinkles.
Having Mrs. Claus serve the cookies was another creative idea of Zoggas to make the event even more special.
“Everybody has Santa come to his school, but who has Mrs. Claus come to their school?” she said.
With Cookies with Mrs. Claus now in its fifth year, students are displaying extra-good behavior to stay on the nice list, earn school currency for good behavior, and receive an invitation to attend.
“This year, we had 450 students participate in this event. The largest ever,” said Payne who also dresses up as Mrs. Claus for the festivities. “Each year, we need more help as this event grows. This year, we had two Santa helpers and Santa Claus played by Donald Byers who surprised the students by making an appearance too.”
Tara White served as one of Santa’s helpers. “Being this the busiest time of year for Santa, it was nice of him to take time off, to come and visit with the students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.