There is more to Blue Heaven Farm and Stable than meets the eye.
And that there is not only a need for a volunteer day, but a driving desire to help.
Blue Heaven Farm and Stable is home to 42 horses, 28 goats, nine dogs, two pigs, several donkeys and a lot of cats with kittens, chickens, ducks, guinea hens, peacocks and geese.
Most of the animals are rescues. The small staff and a few volunteers lovingly take care of each and every one of them.
Volunteer Day, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, allowed people to come together and help the farm remain in good repair, and gave a some extra tendeer loving care to the animals.
Tasks on Volunteer Day included cleaning out the stalls, bathing the dogs and tending the goats, as overseen by weekend manager Cale Chaney, of Copperas Cove.
Some people came out individually, but many brought the whole family out, and there were chores for them, too.
The younger children helped remove stones from the paddock of a blind horse, and some fed the ducks.
“It is wonderful. We’re so blessed to have everyone here today,” said Petra Wyche, who attended Volunteer Day. “It’s not just about today, either. It’s about the future.”
Former manager Tammy Lynch, who lends a hand any chance she gets, said the stable is her dream. Her main concern is her animals.
Marijeta Medverec, who works as a physician’s assistant at the VA, said she has big plans for the future.
Those plans include opening a clinic for autistic children and women who are victims of abuse and suffer post-traumatic stress disorder.
“It will be for all the hurt animals, the hurt kids, the hurt people,” Medverec said. “Blue Heaven is about second chances, and about giving people second chances, too.”
Medverec even has the name picked out: Hooves for Hope. She said she is waiting for a loan to come through so she can put in the wheelchair ramps required for her to gain nonprofit status.
Everyone called it a day around 1 p.m. so that Marijeta could serve everyone a thank-you barbeque. She plans to have a volunteer day once a month.
For more information about volunteer days, call Blue Heaven Farm and Stable at 254-541-3881 or go to www.blueheavenfarm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.