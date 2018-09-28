The Walgreens in Copperas Cove joined the Copperas Cove Independent School District for a flu shot clinic Sept. 21 at the CCISD Training and District Services Center.
The event was to help CCISD employees prepare for the upcoming flu season. In order to get the shot, employees needed to bring their insurance card, CCISD badge and a completed vaccine administration record.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a yearly flu vaccine is recommended as the most important step in protecting against the flu and its potentially serious complications.
Each year, there are different strains of the virus, and the CDC said getting a flu shot will protect you from three or four strains of the virus that will appear the most, according to their research.
The vaccines that are administered have generally three components that help protect against the H3N2, H1N1, and B virus.
Many employees of the school district took advantage of clinic.
”I talk to people about preventative care, such as being proactive to take better care of your health,” said Dane Howell. “We collaborate with the school districts to make it easier for their employees, and we offer special pricing options, and easier way of startup costs.”
Alexis Grasso is a certified nursing assistant, and is with the group Health Occupations Students of America
“I love doing things like this with my organization, especially when it is outreaching in the community, and especially with teachers these are the people who are educating us,” Grasso said.
Carmen Bottoms called it a very convenient way of getting a shot, a sentiment shared by CCISD employee Melissa Bryan.
“I got the flu shot because I got the flu last year, and I wanted to make sure I didn’t get it this year,” Bryan said.
Onalee Fox works in the pharmacy department at Walgreens and called the event a great way to promote health and happiness.
Gaylen Williams is the store manager of Walgreens of Copperas Cove. The store connected with CCISD’s Public Information Officer Wendy Sledd, who the store has worked with in the past.
He added that this is “very important,” because the convenience helps spread protection against the flu.
