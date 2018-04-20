Relay for Life of Copperas Cove will host a 15-hour hour community fundraiser on April 28 at Williams/Ledger Elementary School, 909 Courtney Lane.
The international family-friendly relay gives communities an opportunity to raise funds for cancer research and a way to foster connections with local families impacted by cancer. The opening ceremony for the Cove event will begin at 9 a.m.
After the relay, participants will have an opportunity to provide a separate donation for a luminaria used to honor individuals impacted by cancer during a special ceremony. Once the decorated luminaria are lit, a moment of silence will be held.
Participants will celebrate their accomplishments with a closing ceremony at midnight.
The fundraising goal is $30,000. So far, 20 teams have signed up and are raising funds and recruiting members for the survivor caregiver walk. Over 200 people make up the teams, with their own unique reasons for participating.
“Seeing kids with cancer is what made me want to do this race every year,” said John Cook, captain of the Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans team. This will be his seventh year in the relay.
The final captain’s meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Crestview Christian Church, 2608 S. Farm-to-Market 116.
More information is available at main.acsevents.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=88340 or by calling Brad Wisdom, 512-919-1848.
