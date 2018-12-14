Dorianna Gilbert is a child of not one, but two military parents. At a very young age, she understands what service is.
The 9-year-old understands the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
She has participated in various veterans-related activities to include the Harker Heights Memorial Day Parade and wreath laying ceremony, the Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans Wreath Laying Ceremony and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577’s Bell Ringing and Memorial Day Ceremony.
Gilbert participated in the Cove Veterans Day Parade and wreath fluffing and wreath laying.
She conducted a Valentines for Veterans project that started in her school and ultimately spread throughout the school district, resulting in more than 1,000 handmade valentines Gilbert and her sister queens delivered to veterans at the Central Texas veterans hospital and the Central Texas veterans nursing home in Temple.
Gilbert is the reigning Junior Miss Five Hills and has contributed nearly 500 hours of service to her community over the last three years.
“I decided to enter the Five Hills Pageant because it’s more than just a pageant. I’ve done a lot of pageants, but they were not like the Five Hills Pageant,” she said. “The Five Hills Pageant allowed me to do community service projects, have a sisterhood, and most of all, it included giving back to others.”
Gilbert dedicated her yearlong reign to drawing awareness to dyslexia.
She chose this platform because a school friend of hers was being made fun of by classmates.
Gilbert enlisted her parents’ help to research information about dyslexia awareness so she could go back to school and educate her peers about the learning disability.
Through her efforts, Gilbert decided to host a junior homecoming dance for children ages 3 through 12 to raise money for the Coppperas Cove Independent School District’s dyslexia program.
