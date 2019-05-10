Dalton Sutton wasn’t too happy with sales at his Palapa Tropicala lemonade stand late Saturday morning.
“So far we haven’t gotten much,” the 12 year old said, standing in front of his stand waving at customers as they passed by on U.S. Business 190. “Maybe 20 or 30 bucks.”
Even as Dalton was speaking, more customers pulled into the parking lot in front of the Hayes Barber Shop where his stand was located.
Dalton was one of dozens of young entrepreneurs who were hawking drinks, snacks and other items as Lemonade Day kicked off around Copperas Cove last weekend.
Dalton was selling the Tropical Sunrise Lemonade that won him the most unique lemonade category at the Best Tasting Lemonade Contest in Harker Heights at the beginning of May.
The gray skies and threat of rain on Saturday made Dalton wonder if he would reach his %500 goal, which he planned to give to the ASPCA and local animal shelters.
“If this keeps up, we’re only going to get about $100,” Dalton said before he and his helper, 12-year-old Lucas Williams, went to help their latest customers.
Dalton had plenty of competition Saturday. Nineteen lemonade stands were set up around Copperas Cove at some point Saturday, each with a different theme and different reason for being open.
This year marked the tenth anniversary of Lemonade Day in this area. The goal is to teach youth what it takes to own and operate their own small business. This year’s sponsors included First National Bank Texas and Fort Hood National Bank, along with Fort Hood Family Housing and local sponsors H-E-B and Chick-fil-A.
