Hundreds of children lined up at a Copperas Cove business Saturday to get to know the city’s police officers, have a little fun and enjoy a free ice cream cone.
A line of parents and children formed outside Waffle Cone in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center about 30 minutes before the event’s scheduled noon start time. John Hayes, the owner of Waffle Cone, wasn’t surprised at the turnout.
“I think we served like 700 people in that 3 hours (last year),” Hayes said as families patiently waited for their turn at the ice cream store’s counter. “We were approached last year by the Copperas Cove Police Department...because they were doing it at the coffee places and the fast food restaurants, but they didn’t have anything for kids. So they asked me and I thought it was a great idea.”
In addition to free cones for children 12 and under, the event included bounce houses, pictures with McGruff the Crime Dog, the chance to see inside police vehicles and, of course, a chance to get know Copperas Cove police officers.
“It’s important for children to know that we’re approachable,” Cpl. Krystal Baker said as she stood outside Waffle Cone following her turn scooping out ice cream for those waiting in line. “It’s good to see the smiles on their faces. We really enjoy hanging out with them in this kind of environment.”
Malissa Rico was taking her children around to see all the police vehicles on display. As they explored the interior of the Copperas Cove SWAT vehicle, she said she was very happy with the chance to get together with the rest of the community to meet the police.
“I think it’s really awesome,” Rico said. “It’s a great way to educate our kids and youth to respect and understand and not be fearful of our first responders and heroes.”
Sgt. Kevin Miller, the public information officer for the police department, was happy to take a turn dishing out ice cream with the staff of Waffle Cone.
“Personally, I’ve given out 50 ice cream cones already,” Miller said. “That’s just me in 30 minutes.”
Miller called the event a vital component in forging a greater bond between the community and its police force.
“I don’t think you can be a successful community without the interaction between police and citizens. Events like this bring us together. There’s no stress...it’s just have fun, have some ice cream, take some pictures.
“Today is all about the kids and building the community starting at a young age,” Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.