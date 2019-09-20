Stephanie Grissom

Stephanie Grissom

 file photo

If you were to give form to all of the conspiracy theories out there and then put them into my living room, you wouldn’t have enough room to swing Mr. Kitty around in there.

Conspiracy theories are nothing new. In fact, conspiracy theories go back a couple thousand years; when Rome burned in 64 A.D., conspiracy theorists of the day said Nero caused the fire so he could rebuild the city the way he wanted it, and Nero in turn blamed the Christians.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.