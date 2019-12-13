The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty hoist their signs for the 12 Days of Christmas from inside boxes painted as Christmas gifts in the Temple Christmas Parade. The titleholders captured first place and $650.
Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty titleholders hold up the five golden rings during the Temple Christmas Parade. The theme was 12 Days of Christmas.
courtesy photo
Ms. Five Hills Lorianne Valois holds up the sign for the seven swans are swimming on the seventh day of the 12 Days of Christmas on the City of Copperas Cove float in the Temple Christmas Parade.
courtesy photo
TEMPLE — After receiving second place two years in a row, the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty literally popped out of glittered Christmas boxes to capture first place in the 73rd Annual Temple Christmas Parade.
The theme of this year’s parade was the 12 Days of Christmas. The judging scores are based largely in part on how closely the parade entry adheres to the annual theme. To be as competitive as possible, the titleholders discussed several creative ideas ultimately settling on the plan that captured first place and $650 in prize money from among the 150 entries at this year’s Temple parade.
