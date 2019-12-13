TEMPLE — After receiving second place two years in a row, the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty literally popped out of glittered Christmas boxes to capture first place in the 73rd Annual Temple Christmas Parade.

The theme of this year’s parade was the 12 Days of Christmas. The judging scores are based largely in part on how closely the parade entry adheres to the annual theme. To be as competitive as possible, the titleholders discussed several creative ideas ultimately settling on the plan that captured first place and $650 in prize money from among the 150 entries at this year’s Temple parade.

