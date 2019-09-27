Election 2019

COPPERAS COVE — The public will get a chance to question the candidates running for Copperas Cove City Council during a public forum set for Wednesday.

The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the forum, which will be held at the city’s Technology Center, 508 S. 2nd Street. Candidates will get a chance to meet the public informally during a meet and greet starting at 5:30, with the forum set to begin at 6 p.m.

