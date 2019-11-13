Local government

The Copperas Cove City Council has accepted the results of a vote canvass of the Nov. 5 city council election.

During a special meeting held Tuesday evening, the council accepted results showing Place 3 Councilman Dan Yancey and Place 4 Councilman Jay Manning winning reelection. Yancey received 58.20% of the total vote in his race, while Manning received 56.24% of the vote in his race.

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

