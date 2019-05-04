The Copperas Cove City Council will consider a resolution to oppose a suggested rate increase by Oncor during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
Oncor has applied to the Texas Public Utilities Commission for an increase in its distribution rates equal to just over $29 million. If approved by the council, the resolution would oppose the rate increase as unreasonable and would allow Copperas Cove to work with other cities served by Oncor to determine if the filing is lawful. The city would seek to keep Oncor’s rates at their current level and would seek compensation from the utility for any legal or consulting fees that arise because of the rate case.
City staff has recommended approval of the resolution.
The council will also consider a resolution to canvass the results of the April special election to select a new mayor. Unofficial results showed Bradi Diaz received 465 of the 755 votes, getting just under 62% of the ballots cast.
Among other items on the council agenda for Tuesday:
Two public hearings. The first will deal with a rezoning request for a seven-acre parcel of land at 1501 Canyon Drive. The second will seek an amendment to the city’s 2018-2019 budget to allow Hotel Occupancy Tax funds to be used to fund this year’s Rabbit Fest.
An amendment to the Coryell Central Appraisal District budget that would allow the agency to keep a $40,172 surplus to use for technology upgrades and possible future litigation.
Applicants for vacancies on the Planning and Zoning Commission and Copperas Cove Economic Development Commission board of directors.
A report from Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah on legislation and staff changes.
An executive session to consider personnel matters involving the director of Public Works, the city attorney and the search for a new city manager.
