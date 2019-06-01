The Copperas Cove City Council will discuss issuing certificates of obligation to cover more than $8 million in projects and purchases at the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday.
Interim Budget Director Ariana Beckman during the meeting will present the council with a list of items that will be paid for through the certificates. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Technology Center at 508 S. Second St.
State law allows local governments to issue certificates of obligation to pay for public works without needing voter approval. Certificates are issued for terms of up to 40 years and are supported through property taxes or other local revenue.
Among the expenditures listed are $1.7 million for radio communications system infrastructure, $1.48 million for the reconstruction of Pecan Cove Drive, and $1.2 million for relocation of a 20-inch water transmission line between Killeen and Copperas Cove.
The first step toward issuing the certificates is publicly advertising the city’s intent to issue them. A resolution authorizing that advertisement will be considered by the council.
Also on the council’s agenda Tuesday:
Consideration of a resolution that would authorize Police Chief Eddie Wilson to apply for a federal grant to help fund body-worn cameras for Copperas Cove police officers. The estimated cost of implementing the program is $48,360. The grant would cover half that cost.
Holding a second public hearing on recommended changes to the 2018-2019 fiscal year budget. No one spoke at the first public hearing on the proposed changes held on May 21.
Getting an update from the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance on their quarterly activities and voting on a request to pay for professional services provided by that group.
Considering payment to the Five Hills Art Guild for expenses related to the “Bridge the Gap” art festival.
Considering authorization of the fire department’s request to purchase new radio equipment and dispose of radio equipment that no longer meets standards.
