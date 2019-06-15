The Copperas Cove City Council will hold a series of public hearings on amending land use plans and property rezoning at its next regular meeting on Tuesday.
Two public hearings will be held about a property that has come before the council before. On April 19, the council denied a request for an amendment to a conditional use permit for 504 S. First St. The owner, Amr Abdelazeem, was seeking to open a convenience store on the property, but several residents opposed the request based on concerns about traffic, noise and increased crime. Council members unanimously rejected the request.
On Tuesday, the council will hear a request to amend the future land use plan for the property from special area to medium use residential. They will also be asked to rezone the property to R-2, or two-family residential. The application for the rezoning indicates the property will be developed into a duplex to service tenants who qualify to live there under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Copperas Cove Planning and Zoning Commission has approved both the land use change and the rezoning request.
The two other public hearings involve larger parcels of land targeted for housing projects. The first asks for an amendment to the future land use plan for a plat of more than 73 acres in the Big Divide area. Belton Engineering is seeking the amendment from low-density residential including retail and industry to low-density residential only. A seven-block, 212 lot development is planned for the property.
The last public hearing scheduled for Tuesday will seek the rezoning of 7 acres of land in the Heartwood Park, Phase 1 development from single-family residential to planned development district. WBW Development is seeking the change to gain some flexibility in how it deals with city regulations that deal with floodplain management.
Other items that will be considered at the 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday in the Technology Center at 508 S. Second St.:
A change to the city’s lease agreement with Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans. The city and the organization have agreed to change the lease for the property at 202 S. 4th St. so that the city council can renew the agreement for two years at a time, rather than the one-year renewals currently being done.
Get a quarterly update about utility administration that includes a report from representatives of Fathom.
Consider a request by the Kempner Fire Department to create an emergency services district in Lampasas County that includes part of Copperas Cove’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Consideration of appointing two members to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Consideration of a final plat for the Creekside Hills, Phase III subdivision.
Consideration of amending the city’s fee schedule based the signing of House Bill 852 by Gov. Greg Abbott. Because the bill no longer allows municipalities to use the cost of construction as the basis for setting the cost of permit fees, the city wants to amend its feel schedule to comply with the new law.
Consider amending the city’s personnel improvement plan based on the hiring of four additional employees who will conduct street maintenance
