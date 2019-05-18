COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove will swear in its new mayor nearly five months after former Mayor Frank Seffrood died unexpectedly.
Mayor-elect Bradi Diaz will take the oath of office Tuesday during the workshop portion of the City Council meeting, which is set to begin at 5 p.m.
Diaz was elected April 27, getting 61.75% of the 757 votes cast.
She replaces Seffrood, who won reelection in a runoff in December. City Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Yancey said in January that Seffrood had been told by doctors that he had cancer just one day before the runoff election took place. Seffrood died Dec. 28.
The city Parks and Recreation Department plans to honor Seffrood for his dedication and support during Tuesday’s workshop.
Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah will also give an update on the city’s street maintenance program during the workshop portion of the meeting.
During the regular council meeting at 6 p.m., the council will hold the first of two public hearings needed to amend the city’s budget.
Several sections of the budget for the current fiscal year need adjustment, based on year-end projections. Among the sections to be amended:
General fund revenues need to be increased by $37,563, while expenditures need to be reduced by $373,162, based on year-end projections.
Water and Sewer revenues need to be increased by $37,771, while expenditures will be reduced by $263,353.
The Solid Waste Fund needs an increase in revenue of $220,159, while expenditures need to be reduced by $130,739.
Among other items that will be considered by the council:
A second public hearing on adjusting the current fiscal year budget to allot $11,255 to the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce for the 2019 Rabbit Fest.
Public hearings on amendment to a Future Land Use Plan and a rezoning request from Manning Homes regarding phase two of the Liberty Star Addition.
The appointment of new members to the Library and Quality of Life advisory boards.
Consideration of a final plat for phase one of the Persimmon Springs development.
Discussion of possible changes to the way the city deals with appointments to advisory bodies and boards.
Discussion in executive session of the city’s search for a new City Manager.
