The Copperas Cove Fire Department has sent an ambulance to Houston to help residents who might need assistance due to flooding and other emergencies due to Tropical Depression Imelda.

“They’re already there,” Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young confirmed Friday.

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.