COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Independent School District will increase starting teacher salaries as well as give all teachers a raise next year.
The CCISD Board of Trustees met for a special session Thursday afternoon to discuss and take action on those items as well as consider a raise for Superintendent of Schools Joe Burns, whose contract was amended with a 3% raise.
The board voted in favor of adjusting teacher pay scales in the district based on the passage of House Bill 3 by the Texas Legislature. The district must spend 30%, or approximately $1.9 million in new revenue on teacher salaries, with 75% going teachers, nurses, counselors and librarians. The remaining 25% would go to all other administrative employees.
Under the proposal, teachers with up to five years experience will get a 4% annual raise. The average amount of that increase would equal $2,300.
Teachers with 6 or more years of experience will get a 5% annual raise. The average raise for those teachers equals $2,900.
All other employees will receive a 3% raise, and anyone still not making the proposed minimum in their pay grade would receive an increase to meet that minimum.
The board also voted in favor of adjusting its teacher salary placement scale. New teachers with no experience will now receive $47,500. Teachers who have experience and begin working for the district will now receive a higher rate based on the adjustment in scale. For example, a teacher with 10 years experience who starts work in the district will receive $51,600, as opposed to the $48,700 they would have made before the adjustment.
Burns emphasized during the meeting that adjustments were likely to happen throughout the school year.
“This is probably the most estimating we’ve ever done in budget building,” Burns said.
He said the school system was being conservative with the raises being offered, preferring to nudge salaries upward in the future rather than ask employees to give money back.
The board also discussed the superintendent’s contract. Burns is usually evaluated in January, with any recommended pay increase taking effect on July 1.
“I think all of us agree that if everyone is getting a bump, the superintendent deserves a bump, too,” Board of Trustees President Joan Manning said.
Board members have said “they’d like to see him get a 3% increase at this time instead of waiting until January when we usually would do something like this,” she said.
Burns’ salary was set at $178,000 in January. A 3% increase would be equivalent to a raise of $5,340.
After adjourning for an executive session to discuss the raise, the trustees reconvened and approved the raise without objection. The raise is effective as of Monday.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Burns said after the vote. “I want to thank all of you on behalf of our teaching staff and our support staff, I know this is the biggest raise we’ve given the teaching staff since I’ve been here. It is well-deserved.”
