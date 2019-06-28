The Copperas Cove Independent School District Board of Trustees has been selected as the School Board of the Year by the Region 12 Educational Service Center.
The school board of the year program is administered by the Texas Association of School Administrators, which honors boards from around Texas annually. Judging criteria include creating policies and adhering to them; support of the school district and the superintendent, including financial support; commitment to a code of ethics; participation in workshops and other performance improvement programs; public relations efforts; and maintaining unity and harmony among the board members.
Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns submitted the application to Region 12 after finishing a long process of gathering the supporting evidence required for the award.
“We have to look at all aspects of the things that the board has the ability to oversee and govern,” Burns said Friday. “For us, it was about a six-month process, getting together the things we thought were important for the selection committee.”
The five-member regional selection committee considered all the judging criteria, ranking each school board on a points system, with a maximum possible score of 220 points.
In the end, the CCISD Board of Trustees had the highest score out of all the submissions for the 2018-2019 school year.
“It is a distinct honor for a board,” Burns said. “There are only 20 of them in state of Texas that are recognized annually. So we are extremely excited for our board.”
Board of Trustees President Joan Manning said board members were “surprised and tickled” when they learned of the honor Thursday.
“We didn’t have a clue that they had even made an application this year,” Manning said. “We were excited to say the least.”
Manning said the trustees don’t always agree on everything, but their bottom line is doing what’s best for students.
“I tell people we’re kind of like a family,” Manning said. “We don’t always get along, but we love each other in the end.”
Manning said the board’s members commit a great deal of time to preparing for and attending workshops and regular meetings as well as professional training and events.
“I’ve been on the board 24 years and I have actually never put a pen to it, but...especially as board president, it takes lots of hours.”
Board of Trustees Vice President Inez Faison said the honor shows that the board is doing what it sets out to do each school year.
“We’ve always said that we want to work as a cohesive team for our children. Don’t get me wrong, there are other school boards that are just as deserving.
“But we were better,” Faison said, laughing.
It’s not the first time the CCISD Board of Trustees has been honored by TASA. In 2011, the board was named one of five honor boards in the state of Texas and was in the running to be named the state’s outstanding school board, though it didn’t win.
By winning the regional honor, the CCISD board is again in position to be named an honor district in August. If the board is among that group, they will be in the running to be named outstanding school board at the a convention in September.
