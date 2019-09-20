COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Police Department has confirmed it is conducting an investigation into allegations of an improper relationship between a Copperas Cove ISD teacher and a student.
Sgt. Kevin Miller, public information officer for the police department, confirmed Friday morning there is an open investigation, but no arrests have been made. Miller said that until the investigation is complete, the police department will not comment on the case.
