By David Perdue
Killeen Daily Herald
COPPERAS COVE — Five-year-old Chase Thompson couldn’t hide his excitement at the prospect of hunting some Easter eggs at the Copperas Cove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 Saturday.
“Yeah!” Chase said loudy, bouncing on his toes as organizers said it was time to start the egg hunt Saturday morning.
About two dozen children attended the annual event, organized by the VFW Auxiliary. Auxiliary President Barbara Moore was slightly disappointed in the turnout, especially in light of changes made to the event.
“This year we added a lot of things,” Moore said, “We had (an Easter) bunny that came out and took pictures with the kids, we had arts and crafts, we’ve got games.”
Attendance may have been hurt by the rescheduling of the Copperas Cove Easter Egg Round Up. The city-sponsored event was rained-out last Saturday, but drew hundreds of children and their familyies to City Park on Thursday evening.
Still, Moore was impressed with the enthusiasm of the children who did attend.
“I think they’re really enjoying themselves,” Moore said.
Copperas Cove native Tamara Goodwin agreed with Moore’s assessment. It was Goodwin’s first time at the VFW egg hunt, and she was very happy with the event.
“Everything is organized, kids are having a good time,” Goodwin said, adding, “We’re going to do the egg hunt, yay!”
Organizers split the kids into age groups, letting children up to 3 years old hunt eggs inside a carpeted office rather than the concrete floor of the rest of the building. The rest of the kids got to scramble for the brightly-colored plastic eggs in sections set aside for their age group.
The children were also given tickets for a drawing, with the winner in each age group getting an Easter-themed prize package. Event head Lucy Anastasio said that change gave every child a chance to win the big prize in their group.
