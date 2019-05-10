The Coryell County Sheriff’s Department released more information Thursday about a city of Gatesville employee who was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Deputies arrested John Anthony Dossey, 34, last Friday. He was booked on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child through sexual contact.
Coryell County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mark Wilcox said Thursday that the investigation into Dossey began last November in the southeastern portion of the county. Dossey lives in the Mound area, according to Wilcox.
“From what I understand from my investigator, there was a (report) made by the juvenile victim in this case,” Wilcox said. “To my knowledge, this is the only victim that has come forward at this time.”
Wilcox could not say if the victim is related to Dossey.
Wilcox said the report on the case is being completed and will be sent to the Coryell County District Attorney’s Office for further consideration.
Gatesville City Manager Bill Parry confirmed Wednesday that Dossey is a city employee and is currently on paid administrative leave pending further investigation.
Wilcox hopes any victims of sexual assault will reach out to law enforcement to ensure their cases are heard.
“It’s very common for a victim (of a sexual assault), whether it’s a juvenile or an adult...to feel that it was their fault,” Wilcox said. “But, if you have survived this, you did exactly what you needed to do.
“I know it’s very hard for them, but we have professional investigators that deal with this. Come forward and let us know...and we’ll do what we need to do to make this right.”
Dossey was still listed as in custody at the Coryell County Jail Thursday afternoon. His total bond on both charges was set at $250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.