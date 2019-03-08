The Copperas Cove City Council could reduce the fees it charges to rent city facilities to nonprofit groups.
The council spent more than 45 minutes Tuesday talking about the fees currently charged for venues like the Copperas Cove Civic Center, the Ogletree and City Park pavilions, and the city golf course.
Council member Joann Courtland initiated the discussion about establishing a discount rate for non-profit groups that use city facilities. Tuesday’s conversation focused on how much that discount might cost the city and ways it might be implemented.
Parks and Recreation Director Joe Brown pointed out that there would be a negative financial impact for the city if a non-profit discount was enacted. He showed that discounts offered to groups renting the civic center had cost the city nearly $14,000 in fees over the last five years.
Brown also noted that the city had recently lowered the rental rate at the civic center to $500 in hopes of eliminating the need to do discounts.
Courtland said she wants to establish a lower rate for non-profits rather than a percentage discount. She proposed cutting the rate by 50 percent as a starting point for the discussion.
“To me, it seems funny that we’re talking about revenue when we have groups that are feeding the poor citizens in our community,” Courtland said.
Council member Charlie Youngs applauded the work non-profits do in the community, but voiced his concern the city was might be going too far.
“At what point in time do we go so far and give so much away where we don’t have anything left?” Youngs asked.
Brown added to that concern later in the discussion, saying some bills moving through the state legislature could lead to the city manager telling department directors to cut their budgets.
Ultimately, the council directed city staffers to look deeper into the impact a non-profit discount could have on revenue, saying the issued would be raised again at a future meeting.
In other business, the council voted to approve adjustments to the fee schedules for several city departments, eliminating charges that were outdated or rarely used.
They also voted to spend $20,540 to replace a HVAC unit at the police department that had been broken for several months.
The council also approved a request by Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah to send a letter to the Killeen Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization asking for changes to a sidewalk project approved for FM 116 South and FM 3046.
The original project would have required widening the roadway, something that could not be done with funding provided. The letter will ask the planning organization to revise the project to include a path on the east side of FM 116 from Business 190 to FM 3046. The path will continue along the west side of FM 3046 to Dennis Street. Building the path will satisfy the project’s goals and will actually shrink the total cost by nearly $14,000.
