COPPERAS COVE — Three men who built a reputation for public service in Copperas Cove were honored Friday at a Texas State Arbor Day ceremony in Highland Park.

Monterrey Oak trees were planted and dedicated to former Copperas Cove Mayors Frank Seffrood and Jim French and former City Councilman Mark Peterson.

