COPPERAS COVE — Candy Outfitters owner Michael White had a few heartfelt words for the nearly 100 people who showed up to bid the Copperas Cove candy store goodbye on Saturday.
“We love you,” White said as he started his remarks to crowd, to which a few people replied, “we love you, too.”
Michael and his wife Jennifer are closing their store after five years. They plan to move into the travel business and don’t feel they can split their time between their new service and the candy store, which opened in 2014.
“i’m just like melted all inside,” Jennifer White said Saturday during the combination bon voyage and retirement party both in front of and inside the candy store. “Just the love and the support, always.”
White was constantly interrupted as she attempted to walk back into the store after the couple’s farewell announcement. Friends and customers stopped to give her presents, cards and hugs as she tried to get back inside to help sell what’s left of the store’s inventory.
Customers wanting one last bag of jelly beans or malted milk balls waited patiently in line, knowing all their purchases would be 50% off during the farewell party.
Among those standing in line were Joe Phillips and his 9-year-old son Christian.
“It’s bittersweet,” Phillips said of the store closing. “We’ve been coming here for years, absolutely love the place. These kids,..even before he was walking, we’d come in for ice cream, we’d come in for candy. We’d come in for conversation, we talked to the owners a lot.
“It’s going to be missed.”
Christian agreed with his dad, though for a different reason.
“Because all the candy‘s going to be gone,” he said in a sad voice. Christian said he might miss the workers more than the candy.
“They’re my friends.”
It’s a feeling returned by the Whites, which is why they agreed to throw the party when it was suggested.
“Just to let everybody know how much we care about them,” White said. “Supporting us throughout the years, coming to our events...just believing in us.”
The store still has a few days before it closes for good. Candy Outfitters’ last day of business is June 29.
