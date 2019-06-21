The Copperas Cove City Council has scheduled a special executive session Tuesday to discuss the ongoing search for a city manager.
The city posted the notice for the special meeting on Friday. It will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the Technology Center at 508 S. 2nd St.
The search for a new city manager began after Andrea Gardner, Cove’s last city manager, submitted her resignation in January 2018. Ryan Haverlah was appointed to be the interim city manager later that month and has held that post for nearly a year and a half. The city posted the job opening on Feb. 9, 2018, and began reviewing applications that same month.
Shortly afterward, the city began the search for a recruitment firm to help find a new city manager. The council rejected proposals made by two companies in June of last year. After reopening the bidding process, the city accepted a bid by Strategic Government Resources (SGR) in November of last year.
Since then, the city council has occasionally met in executive session to discuss candidates, though no action has been announced following those sessions.
Recently, SGR posted on its website that finalists for the position of Copperas Cove city manager had been selected. The city council has not announced the selection of any finalists for the position.
