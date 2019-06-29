The Copperas Cove City Council will consider a petition by the Kempner Fire Department to form an emergency services district at the council’s next regular meeting.
Council members will also discuss a date for a public hearing on the city’s next proposed budget during their meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Technology Center, 508 S. 2nd Street, in Copperas Cove.
At their June 18 meeting, the council discussed the proposed emergency services district following a presentation by Kempner Fire Chief Dan Hause. The Kempner Fire Department wants to form the district in order increase the service it provides. Formation of the district would add up to 10 cents per $100 of assessed value to property in its boundaries.
Hause told the council that the tax would bring in approximately $488,000 to help his fire department. The Kempner Fire Department is currently all-volunteer, but Hause would like to add two full-time employees for coverage during hours when volunteers are generally unavailable due to work. The money would also help with aging equipment and other needs.
Copperas Cove needs to approve the formation of the district because some of the property lies within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. If approved, Lampasas County would have to put the idea in front of voters this November.
Among the other items to be considered, the council will hear from Interim Budget Director Ariana Beckman on scheduling a date for a public hearing on the city manager’s proposed budget from 2019-2020. Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah is scheduled to present that budget to the council during the workshop portion of the council’s Tuesday meeting. City staff is recommending that the hearing be held on July 30.
The council will also consider:
A presentation from Copperas Cove Economic Development Director Jonas Titas on the EDC’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year.
A discussion on the city’s participation in a Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant application. Heart of Texas Defense Alliance Executive Director Keith Sledd updated the council on a possible application on June 4. The project that has the most support in the Central Texas region is the Highway 9/Tank Destroyer Access Road project, which would provide access to the multi-modal rail/truck facility proposed as a joint effort between Copperas Cove and Fort Hood.
A discussion on establishing the Convention and Visitors Bureau as an official department of the city.
A discussion of the proposed Animal Shelter project.
