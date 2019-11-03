LOCAL GOVERNMENT

COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Council will again review a proposal to add additional regulations to the city’s Code of Ordinances to cover the licensing and inspection of stationary and mobile food vendors.

The changes to Chapter 7 of the city code were brought before the council on Oct. 1 by Fire Chief Michael Neujahr. The chief stated at that time that additional rules were needed to ensure that food vendors obey the same safety standards as those required for restaurants and food service operations. The proposal would have added a new article to the city’s Code of Ordinances governing fire prevention and protection. The rules would set in place a mechanism for the fire department to inspect and enforce fire and life-safety principles for food vendors. Vendors would be required to get a permit from the fire chief and meet minimum fire and safety standards before being allowed to operate. It also would establish violations of the ordinance as a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

