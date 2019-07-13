COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Council will vote on issuing certificates of obligation to cover $8.3 million in expenditures during the next regular council meeting on Tuesday.
The council discussed the certificates in detail at a workshop meeting June 5. The debt would pay for projects such as $1.7 million in radio communications system infrastructure and $1.48 million for the reconstruction of Pecan Cove Drive. The certificates would also pay for the purchase of radios for the fire department, new vehicles for various city departments, and various types of equipment for the parks and recreation department.
State law allows local governments to issue certificates of obligation to pay for public works without needing voter approval. Certificates are issued for terms of up to 40 years. In this case, the certificates issued by the city would be for either seven years or 20 years.
Principal and interest for the tax-support portion of the certificates will be repaid through the city’s Interest and Sinking fund. Water and sewer projects supported by the certificates will be repaid from water and sewer revenue.
Sealed bids to issue the certificates will opened at read during the meeting. After consideration and discussion, the council will vote on an ordinance to issue and sell the certificates.
In other action Tuesday, the council will:
Consider approving its consent agenda and conduct a citizens forum.
Consider a request by the Boys and Girls Club of Copperas Cove for reimbursement of more than $6,000 in vehicle maintenance and fuel expenses. The council had approved reimbursement of up to $10,000 in expenses to the organization in the current budget.
Consider and vote on an amendment to the Central Lampasas Appraisal District budget. The district wants to take $4,000 from its 2018 budget surplus and add it to the vehicle reserve account.
Consider allowing interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah to submit the city’s Storm Water Management Plan to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Consider a travel authorization that would allow council members to attend the Texas Municipal League’s 2019 Conference in San Antonio.
Receive a report from Haverlah on the EF-2 tornado that struck the Big Divide area of Copperas Cove on June 9.
The council will also enter executive session to discuss details of an employment agreement with Haverlah, who was selected as city manager during a special council meeting June 25.
The council will meet for a workshop session at 5 p.m. Tuesday, then reconvene for its regular meeting at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the council meeting room at the city’s Technology Center at 508 S. Second St. in Copperas Cove.
