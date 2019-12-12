Cove Council 12-12

Copperas Cove Councilwoman Dianne Campbell, left, asks questions about one of the agreements put before the council as City Manager Ryan Haverlah, second from right, and Public Works Director Scott Osburn, right, wait to answer. The City Council was meeting in special session Thursday night to approve agreements needed to move forward with bringing water billing back under the city’s control.

 David Perdue | Herald

COPPERAS COVE - The Copperas Cove City Council continues to lay the foundation for bringing water billing services back in-house as their partnership with Fathom comes to an end.

The council gathered for a special meeting Thursday night at the Technology Center in Copperas Cove to discuss the latest developments in the Fathom saga.

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.