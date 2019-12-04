Cove Council 12-5

Daniel Nichols of iChoosr, right, speaks to members of the Copperas Cove City Council during Tuesday evening’s council workshop.

 David Perdue | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — The city of Copperas Cove is moving forward with a partnership that could help some residents lower their electric bills following a close vote by the City Council.

During council’s workshop session Tuesday night, council members heard a presentation from Daniel Nichols, who serves as director of community outreach for iChoosr. Nichols explained to the council that iChoosr works with local communities to try to lower electric rates for customers who can choose their own electricity plans, as some Copperas Cove residents can do because they are served by Oncor.

