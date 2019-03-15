Annual fire hydrant testing conducted by the Copperas Cove Fire Department from March 18 through July 31 could discolor residential water, officials say.
All city hydrants will be tested to ensure operability and the ability to produce required water pressure, according to a news release from the department. The opening of hydrants is said to sometimes cause a temporary discoloration of water in nearby homes.
“If you notice discoloration in your water, it is not a cause for concern,” said Deputy Chief Gary D. Young in the release. “The discoloration is not harmful in any way, and residents are encouraged to run water until it is clear before washing clothes or drinking it.”
This testing must be done during normal operating hours, according to Young.
“It will be impossible to know in advance just where or when the testing will take place in any specific area,” Young said.
In most instances, the water is said to clear in a few minutes. If the discoloration persists, officials recommend residents should wait an hour and try again.
Those who notice a fire hydrant that is out of service or experiencing problems should contact the City of Copperas Cove Water Department at 254‐547‐2416. The Fire Department tests the hydrants, but does not perform any repair.
