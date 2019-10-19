COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young smiled when he heard that people were having a hard time finding parking spaces near the city’s main fire station Saturday.

“I’m glad to hear that,” Young said as he surveyed the crowd at the department’s open house Saturday in Copperas Cove. Dozens of children and adults were grabbing free hot dogs, taking pictures with the fire department’s mascot or enjoying activities such as spraying a fire hose or trying to pull a 180-pound dummy for a few feet across the pavement.

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

