COPPERAS COVE — Girl Scouts trying to raise money for a troop trip to Orlando were working hard Saturday morning at a car wash held in the parking lot of Keith Ace Hardware in Copperas Cove.
“This is our travel troop, 20108,” Shalisa Howell said as she collected money for both the car wash and bake sale Saturday. “They are raising funds to do a project at Disney in Florida.”
The group didn’t have a specific fundraising goal Saturday, but were just hoping to make a dent in the cost of traveling to Florida in December.
