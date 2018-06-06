Maintaining aircraft engines is part of Daniel Brown’s regular duties in the U.S. Navy.
The 3rd Class Petty Officer and Copperas Cove native is an aviation machinist’s mate stationed at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
Brown is a 2016 Copperas Cove High School graduate who works on the F/A 18 Super Hornet, one of the most advanced aircraft in the world, according to a press release from the U.S Navy.
The Super Hornet takes off from and lands on Navy aircraft carriers at sea and is capable of conducting air-to-air combat as well as striking targets on land.
Brown’s family has military ties, and he is carrying on a family tradition.
“My dad was in the Army,” Brown said. He likes the tight-knit aspect of his command, as well. “It makes me feel more comfortable and relaxed when working.”
Since joining the Navy, Brown has learned about hard work and respect. Being part of the Strike Fighter Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet puts him at the heart of Naval Aviation, which is a challenging occupation, according to Capt. James S. Bates, Deputy Commodore.
“I’m glad that I can do this,” Brown said. “It instills a lot of pride within me.”
