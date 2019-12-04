CCISD 12-6

Copperas Cove High School senior Krizia Keefer, senior Dylon Nelson and junior Parker Reed are over the top in their futuristic roles in Lottie and Dotty’s Out of This World Dinner Party. Dinner is served prior to the production.

 courtesy/CCISD

COPPERAS COVE — It has always been clear that a dinner party is about what is said, not what is eaten. The production of Lottie and Dotty’s Out of This World Dinner Party is no exception.

The Copperas Cove Dawghouse Theater hosts a public dinner party where the futuristic servers are members of the acting troupe presenting a play set nearly 30,000 years into the future.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.