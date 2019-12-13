Isabella Childers

Isabella Childers

 courtesy photo

Copperas Cove High School senior Isabella Childers is one of only 16,000 students in the national selected as a National Merit Scholar Semi-finalist in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

After accepting invitations to tour specific universities she was interested in attending, Childers settled on Rice University where she accepted a full scholarship covering all college expenses.

