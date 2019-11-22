CCISD Cheer 11-22

Copperas Cove Junior High All-American Cheerleaders Emily Kimball and Summer Sweeney will cheer at Disney World on Thanksgiving Day. The seventh graders are among fewer than 500 cheerleaders selected for the opportunity.

Copperas Cove Junior High cheerleaders Emily Kimball and Summer Sweeney will have quite a story to tell on what they did over Thanksgiving break when they return to school. The spunky, petite seventh graders will spend Thanksgiving Day

cheering at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

