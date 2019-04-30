The Copperas Cove Police Department didn’t let gray skies keep them from their annual run through the city as part of Tuesday’s 2019 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.
The eight member group from the police department was joined by Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah as they ran the two-mile course through Copperas Cove. Students from Crossroads High School and Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School were let out of class to offer their support to the runners.
The event is a prelude to the 2019 Texas Special Olympics Summer Games, which begin Thursday in San Antonio.
