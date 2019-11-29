Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary fifth grader Madelynn Gorres gets it. She and Elementary Student 2 Student members were in charge of picking up goods, weighing, sorting and packing everything for the Food for Families collection drive, loading 938 items on to the truck.

“We are doing this so we can feed the hungry and help the people who don’t have any money to buy food,” Gorres said. “Thanksgiving is about giving and not just about getting. So, we really want to help by giving them money and food.”

