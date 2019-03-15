Central Texas is looking to honor ten incredible kids and Copperas Cove ISD has nominated several from which the judges can choose.
Copperas Cove High School’s Allyssa Kimball is heavily involved in Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful has led multiple projects including a household composting service throughout the city, a used marker/broken crayon project, and a cigarette butt clean-up at bus stops throughout Copperas Cove. Allyssa raised more than $3,500 for KCCB and volunteered more than 700 hours this year.
Clements/Parsons Elementary’s Heidi Phipps is a fifth-grade student ambassador and is always the very first to volunteer to help anywhere assistance is requested. Heidi is very polite to everyone, extremely encouraging, nonjudgmental, helpful to others even when it may require her to sacrifice her own gains from a situation, uplifting to anyone she observes needing a positive friend, and sympathetic to others
Clements/Parsons Elementary’s Brayden Chase loves to read and partnered with Copperas Cove HEB to provide nearly 300 Christmas books to at-risk children through the Communities in Schools program. The first grader has volunteered more than 180 hours over the last five months.
Clements/Parsons Elementary’s MaKenzie Hays has participated in many clubs. including Salt-n-Light, Kids Care Club, and Choir. During Christmas, MaKenzie went with Kids Care Club to the nursing home to sing. MaKenzie strives to excellence in academics, and she is a positive role model for those around her. If you need a helping hand, MaKenzie will be one of the first to respond.
Hettie Halstead Elementary’s Jessie Moore is the first student to welcome new students to her classroom and help them learn the routine, where to go to lunch and other activities. Jessie arrives at school ready and willing to learn. She greets all those around her with smile on her face and a positive attitude. Jessie enjoys reading to younger students and helping them learn their letters and numbers.
House Creek Elementary’s Denver Conklin excels in academics and is currently serving as the school’s student council president. Under Denver’s leadership, the student council helps the campus with morning greetings to our car riders, helping them out of cars when they arrive at school and getting their day started off in a positive manner. The fifth grader is also credited with doing an excellent job serving as mistress of ceremonies for the semester award ceremonies.
House Creek Elementary’s De’Ziyah Gilbert’s heart is with our nation’s heroes. De’Ziyah collected more than 1,000 Valentine’s cards and hand deliver the cards at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Administration Medical Facility and the Central Texas Veterans Nursing Home both in Temple. De’Ziyah has volunteered nearly 170 hours this year.
Fairview/Miss Jewell’s Devan Smith happily mentors other students with reading and math. The kindergartener volunteers at his church helping set up for services and clean up afterwards. Devan also helps in Sunday school class. He is a big help with his younger siblings and enjoys helping his grandfather repair vehicles by handing him tools.
Martin Walker Elementary’s Hayley Sawyer Hayley loves to volunteer in her community. She plays her violin at community events and fundraisers such as Relay for Life, Small Business Saturday as well Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehabilitation. Hayley also has raised money through her school for the American Heart Association the past three years She also volunteers at school events. Hayley is a straight A student and has been in the gifted and talented program since kindergarten.
Williams/Ledger Elementary’s Dorianna Gilbert has raised more than $2,000 this year to help students who have dyslexia. Her community service work was featured in the December issue of Scholastic News Magazine and also in the March issue of Highlights Children’s Magazine. The third grader is contracted to author a children’s book which is due in June. She has volunteered nearly 200 hours this year.
The Central Texas Youth Coalition is expected to announce its selection of Incredible Kids today. The 2019 Central Texas Incredible Kids will be honored at the 20th annual Central Texas Incredible Kids Celebration in April.
