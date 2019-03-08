CVS Pharmacy in Copperas Cove will close its doors for the last time April 1.
“They didn’t tell us why,” said store employee Tina Slafka. “We just found out Wednesday that we are closing.”
The nationwide company launched a plan in 2017 to close 70 store locations in an effort to cut costs and streamline its business plan, however, officials did not clarify if the Copperas Cove store was part of that plan.
The Cove CVS opened in August 2013.
CVS recently completed a merger with the insurance company Aetna to help boost the company’s private healthcare benefits segment, although according to financial reports on the CVS website, the retail side of the company has been facing losses.
“2019 will be a year of transition as we integrate Aetna and focus on key pillars of our growth strategy,” CVS President and CEO Larry Merlo said in a company press release. “We are fully aware of the need to address the impact of certain headwinds that are having a disproportionate impact in 2019 compared to prior years, and importantly, we are taking comprehensive actions to move past them. We understand acutely the importance of balancing near-term execution with longer-term vision, and we are confident that our actions will position us well in 2020 and beyond.”
CVS has joined major retailers JCPenny, Sears, Macy’s, Payless, Toys ‘R’ Us and KMart, which are all closing stores nationwide.
