KKM Pageant

Winners of the 4th Annual Krist Kindl Markt Charity Pageant are photographed following their crowning with the pageant judges and the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant titleholders.

The 5th annual Krist Kindl Markt Charity Pageant returns to the Copperas Cove Civic Center from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 7 during the Krist Kindl Markt. As the name indicates, all pageant proceeds benefit a charitable cause in the community. The pageant is the community service project of Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Briana Liles, whose platform of service is Alopecia Awareness. Money raised from the pageant this year will be used to send children suffering with alopecia to a camp designed for their needs.

“Sometimes, I hear people make fun of beauty pageants or say women and girls should not compete in them,” Liles said. “But secretly, I think every girl sometimes feels like an ugly duckling and dreams of the day that she will become a beautiful swan. This is what pageantry has done for me and the disease I battle on a daily basis.”

