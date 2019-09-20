The United States has had 1,316 school shootings since 1970 and these numbers are increasing. Eighteen percent of school shootings have taken place since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. In a comprehensive study of school shootings from 1974 to 2000 conducted by the Secret Service and Department of Education, 93% of school shooters planned the attack in advance.

The Copperas Cove High School DECA Chapter is taking a pro-active approach to ensure all students feel included and part of the student body in CCISD. DECA members Alexandra Hollingsworth, Elijah Delacruz, and Mackenzie Cobe are instituting the program, Start with Hello, at all CCISD schools and throughout the City of Copperas Cove.

